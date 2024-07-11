Bihar: An unenviable record of 13 bridge collapses in 18 days

On Wednesday, 10 July, Bihar saw yet another bridge collapse, making it the 13th such incident in the state in three weeks. The bridge collapsed at Mahishi village in Saharsa district earlier in the day, an official said.

“It might be a small bridge or causeway. District officials have left for the spot. We are trying to gather more information about the incident,” additional collector (Saharsa) Jyoti Kumar said.

On 4 July, a similar incident took place in Saran district. Three bridges collapsed back-to-back in Maharajganj block of Siwan district on 3 July. One collapse was reported in Sikandarpur village, another in Deoria panchayat, and a third in Bhikhabandh. All these constructions were funded by then MP Prabhunath Singh and are over 30 years old.

A makeshift bamboo bridge was reportedly damaged on the Baghmati river in Aurai block of Muzaffarpur district on 1 July. In June, a series of bridge collapses were reported in five districts — Araria, Siwan, East Champaran, Kishanganj and Madhubani.

On 18 June, a newly constructed bridge over the Bakra river in Pararia village collapsed, followed by another 40-45-year-old bridge in Siwan on 22 June and an under-construction bridge worth Rs 1.5 crore in East Champaran on 23 June.