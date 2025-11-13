Jeevika Didis deployed on poll duty in Bihar by Election Commission

The Election Commission of India (ECI) was questioned earlier this month when it became known that it had allowed the Bihar government to disburse the second and third tranche of the cash-transfer scheme during the electoral process between 1 and 11 November.

The Opposition described it as a brazen act of bribery and ‘cash-for-vote’ scheme and declared that it amounted to a corrupt practice under the Representation of Peoples Act (RPA). It also appeared to violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The ECI dismissed the objection because the scheme — announced in August with Prime Minister Narendra Modi disbursing the first tranche in September, 10 days before the election was notified on 6 October — was an ongoing one, it claimed. Several past election commissioners disagreed and pointed out that ‘ongoing schemes’ meant public projects like roads and bridges, on which work started before the notification. It did not apply to schemes directly benefiting individual citizens and voters.

Even before the dust had settled on that controversy, the ECI has asserted that it deployed 1.80 lakh Jeevika Didis (largely members of women's self-help groups or SHGs) on both polling days — 6 and 11 November. That is akin to deploying women beneficiaries of similar cash-transfer schemes in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Remember, most Jeevika Didis received a one-time cash transfer of Rs 10,000 each ahead of the election to ostensibly set up a ‘business’.

Were the women in MP and Maharashtra also deployed on election duty? If not, why then in Bihar? The press note specifically mentions that on each polling day, there were 45,000 polling stations to be manned and on each day, 90,000 Jeevika Didis were deployed in addition to 4.5 lakh ‘polling staff’ and security.