Bihar on edge ahead of counting day as Rohtas EVM row sparks political storm

On the eve of the high-stakes counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly election, the district administration in Rohtas on Thursday dismissed the RJD's (Rashtriya Janata Dal) explosive claim that a truck “loaded with EVMs” had entered a counting centre in Sasaram without prior permission.

Bihar's largest opposition party had posted a video on X asking why a vehicle allegedly carrying voting machines was allowed inside, why the driver was not produced before the public, and why CCTV footage was reportedly unavailable after 2.00 pm.

District magistrate Udita Singh, who is also the district election officer, rejected the allegation outright and said the truck that entered the Bazar Samiti counting centre at 7.59 pm on Wednesday carried only empty steel boxes, not EVMs.

“The truck entered after proper police checking and logbook entry,” she told reporters. “Every single box was opened and checked in the presence of those deployed by political parties and their supporters, who were present in large numbers.”

The DM said a team was immediately sent to verify the claims and found them to be “false”. The truck, she added, was parked around 500 metres from the strong room and did not pose any risk to the integrity of the stored EVMs.

The administration also pushed back against claims that CCTV cameras were dysfunctional. Singh said all cameras were running, monitored, and accessible to representatives of candidates through a dedicated viewing system. Cameras have been installed at all entry and exit points of strong rooms, she added, with round-the-clock surveillance.