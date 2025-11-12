Bihar: Tejashwi calls exit polls BJP-scripted, claims INDIA bloc will form govt

RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) leader and Bihar Assembly Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday rejected exit poll predictions that forecast a return of the NDA government in Bihar, alleging that such projections were “orchestrated” at the behest of the BJP’s top leadership.

“Exit polls are nothing. These forecasts have been made at the direction of the BJP's top leadership,” Yadav said at a press conference in Patna, dismissing surveys that showed the NDA ahead of the Opposition INDIA bloc in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The exit polls released by multiple agencies on Tuesday projected a poor showing for the Opposition alliance and a lacklustre debut for Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party. But Yadav asserted that the ground reality told a different story.

“The INDIA bloc is going to form the government with a thumping majority,” he said confidently. “The high turnout of voters in the Bihar assembly polls indicates that people want a change in government. They voted in favour of the Mahagathbandhan. We will take the oath on 18 November.”