Bihar needs result, respect, rise, not hollow rhetoric: Tejashwi Yadav
All that the people have got from the NDA government is assurances, slogans, rhetoric, and empty promises, says INDIA bloc’s CM candidate
RJD leader and INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday, 11 November, lauded the “record voting” in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, saying it sent a clear message that voters want results, not hollow promises or ‘jumla’.
In a detailed post on X, Tejashwi criticised the ruling NDA government, saying, “All that the people have got from the NDA government is assurances, slogans, rhetoric, and empty promises. People of Bihar can no longer stand these, not even for a second.”
The RJD leader highlighted the efforts of the INDIA bloc over the past few years to frame a development-focused agenda for Bihar. “Our policies are inclusive and cater to every class, caste, religion, and community. The people have annulled the dirty tricks of the NDA meant to mislead them,” he said.
Tejashwi struck an emotional chord with voters, stating, “My dream is the same as yours. Your pain is the same as mine. Our goals are the same, which no outsider to Bihar can truly understand.”
He further criticised the NDA’s two-decade governance, arguing that Bihar has lagged in crucial areas. “It’s already too late. In the last 20 years, we have failed to achieve real development. The government could not provide jobs for the youth, reduce crimes, ensure quality education, or build good hospitals for effective healthcare. Farmers remain stricken by floods, traders are facing losses, and people are still in the grip of inflation,” Tejashwi said.
His remarks come as Bihar heads into the second and final phase of voting, where 3.7 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates across 122 constituencies, amid tight security and high political stakes.
With PTI inputs