Bihar needs result, respect, rise, not hollow rhetoric: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader and INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday, 11 November, lauded the “record voting” in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, saying it sent a clear message that voters want results, not hollow promises or ‘jumla’.

In a detailed post on X, Tejashwi criticised the ruling NDA government, saying, “All that the people have got from the NDA government is assurances, slogans, rhetoric, and empty promises. People of Bihar can no longer stand these, not even for a second.”

The RJD leader highlighted the efforts of the INDIA bloc over the past few years to frame a development-focused agenda for Bihar. “Our policies are inclusive and cater to every class, caste, religion, and community. The people have annulled the dirty tricks of the NDA meant to mislead them,” he said.