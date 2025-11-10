Tejashwi questions EC’s silence on voter data, accuses BJP of ‘hiding the truth’

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face, Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission (EC) and the ruling NDA, alleging a deliberate attempt to conceal the voter turnout data from the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Tejashwi said, “The first phase of voting was held on 6 November, and today is 10 November. Even after four days, the Election Commission has not released the detailed data of male and female voter turnout. Earlier, such figures were shared manually on the same day. Why is the data being hidden now?”

He alleged irregularities during and after polling, claiming that “VVPAT slips were found scattered on the streets, and CCTV cameras were being switched off.”

“The Election Commission should clarify why this is happening. It seems the EC has become a tool in the hands of those in power,” he added.

Tejashwi’s remarks come ahead of the second phase of voting scheduled for 11 November. The first phase, held across 121 constituencies in 18 districts, saw a record turnout of 65.08 per cent — the highest ever in Bihar’s assembly poll history — though the EC is yet to release the gender-wise breakup of votes.