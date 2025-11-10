Mahagathbandhan will free Bihar from 20 years of a helpless system: Kharge

“Dalits, Mahadalits, tribals, backward and most backward classes, economically weaker sections, and minorities will get their rights. We will ensure the economic upliftment of women, farmers, youth, and every section of society,” he said.

Kharge’s message carried both resolve and reassurance — that the winds of change sweeping through Bihar would not merely shift power but transform the social and economic fabric of the state.

“The people of Bihar have set out to change the picture of the state. We guarantee — we will make it happen.”

Meanwhile, campaigning for the crucial final phase concluded on Sunday evening. On Tuesday, 11 November, 122 constituencies across 20 districts will head to the polls, marking the culmination of a contest that has tested alliances, loyalties, and leadership.

This phase follows the first round, which covered 121 seats across 18 districts, and will see 1,302 candidates — including 136 women — vying for victory across 45,399 polling centres. Nearly 3.7 crore voters, including 1.74 crore women, will decide the outcome.

In 2020, the BJP dominated these regions with 42 seats, trailed by the RJD with 33, JD(U) with 20, and Congress with 11. But the political map has since evolved: the BJP’s strongholds in Tirhut, Saran, and northern Mithilanchal now face a resurgent opposition, while the JD(U) retains influence in Bhagalpur, and the Mahagathbandhan eyes consolidation in the Magadh region — from Gaya and Aurangabad to Jehanabad and Arwal.

As Bihar readies itself for the ballot once again, one question looms over the dust and din of rallies — will the Grand Alliance’s promise of “nyay” and “nayi roshni” pierce through the years of disillusionment, or will history once again favour the familiar guardians of power?

With IANS inputs