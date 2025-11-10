Priyank Kharge questions RSS donation practices, transparency

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Monday, 10 November, launched a pointed critique of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), demanding clarity on how the organisation funds its vast operations while remaining unregistered.

Responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent claim that the Sangh runs entirely on donations from its volunteers, Kharge — who is also the son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge — raised a series of questions about the outfit’s financial transparency.

“Mr. Bhagwat has stated that the RSS functions through donations made by its volunteers. However, several legitimate questions arise regarding this claim,” Kharge wrote on X.