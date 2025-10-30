Karnataka seeks Rs 1,545 crore Central aid for post-monsoon rebuilding

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to submit a 'recovery and construction' memorandum to the Centre seeking Rs 1,545.23 crore in financial assistance under the NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund) to rebuild infrastructure damaged during this year’s monsoon.

Briefing reporters, law and parliamentary affairs minister H.K. Patil said the state has suffered infrastructure and public property losses worth more than Rs 5,000 crore, excluding crop damage. Roads, bridges, check dams and public buildings were among the worst-hit assets.

“As per NDRF norms, the funds we may get is about Rs 1,545 crore, so we will submit a memorandum seeking assistance from the Government of India. Such assistance has been provided to states like Maharashtra in the past. We will be seeking this time. This is the first time we are asking,” Patil said.

He added that joint inspections for crop-loss assessment are under way. “Once that is over, relief will be provided to farmers with the funds available with the state government. We expect crop-loss relief from the Centre as per norms,” he noted.

The cabinet also cleared the establishment of eight Technology Business Incubators 2.0 under the Karnataka Startup Policy 2022-27, with a total allocation of Rs 80 crore over five years. Each incubator will receive Rs 10 crore.