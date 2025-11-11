Bihar sets new voting record with 67.14 per cent turnout in final phase

Bihar on Tuesday registered its highest-ever voter turnout — 67.14 per cent provisionally — in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly elections, widely viewed as a referendum on chief minister Nitish Kumar, the state’s longest-serving leader.

The polling percentage across 122 constituencies and 3.70 crore voters surpassed the “record” 65.09 per cent turnout seen in the first phase on 6 November, and officials said the final figure may rise with queues still present at several booths.

The Muslim-majority district of Kishanganj reported the highest turnout so far at 76.26 per cent, followed by Katihar (75.23 per cent), Purnea (73.79 per cent), Supaul (70.69 per cent) and Araria (67.79 per cent) — districts that fall largely in the Kosi–Seemanchal belt along the Nepal border.

South Bihar also saw strong participation, with Jamui (67.81 per cent), Gaya (67.50 per cent) and Kaimur (67.22 per cent) posting robust numbers. Nawada, at 57.31 per cent, recorded the lowest turnout.

While Nitish Kumar is not contesting — being a member of the legislative council — the BJP-led NDA is relying heavily on his “good governance” record to counter anti-incumbency. Eight ministers of his cabinet are in the fray. The Opposition INDIA bloc, meanwhile, is banking on incumbency fatigue and the sizeable Muslim population across many of Tuesday’s polling districts.