BLOs to boycott SIR work in Kerala after Kannur official’s suicide

BLOs (Booth-level officers) across Kerala will boycott all work related to the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls on Monday, after three major organisations of state employees announced a statewide protest in the wake of a BLO’s suicide in Kannur.

The Action Council of State Government Employees and Teachers, the Joint Committee of Teacher Service Organisations, and the Kerala NGO Association said in a joint statement that BLOs are under “severe and unrealistic pressure” due to the SIR exercise and additional responsibilities tied to upcoming local body elections. All BLOs will abstain from work on Monday, they said.

The organisations also announced protest marches at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Thiruvananthapuram and collectorates across districts. They reiterated that despite repeated requests from political parties and service bodies to postpone the SIR, the Election Commission refused and instead “imposed high targets in an unreasonably short period.”s