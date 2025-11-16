BLOs to boycott SIR work in Kerala after Kannur official’s suicide
Employees’ bodies call workload “inhuman”; protest marches planned at CEO office, collectorates
BLOs (Booth-level officers) across Kerala will boycott all work related to the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls on Monday, after three major organisations of state employees announced a statewide protest in the wake of a BLO’s suicide in Kannur.
The Action Council of State Government Employees and Teachers, the Joint Committee of Teacher Service Organisations, and the Kerala NGO Association said in a joint statement that BLOs are under “severe and unrealistic pressure” due to the SIR exercise and additional responsibilities tied to upcoming local body elections. All BLOs will abstain from work on Monday, they said.
The organisations also announced protest marches at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Thiruvananthapuram and collectorates across districts. They reiterated that despite repeated requests from political parties and service bodies to postpone the SIR, the Election Commission refused and instead “imposed high targets in an unreasonably short period.”s
The unions allege that BLOs are being forced to work day and night to update a voters’ list originally published 23 years ago, without adequate time or manpower. “This pressure is pushing BLOs toward suicide,” their statement said. The NGO Association warned of escalating agitations if immediate relief is not provided.
The trigger for the statewide boycott was the death of Aneesh George, a 44-year-old BLO from Payyannur, Kannur, who was found hanging in his home on Sunday. His family and local residents allege he was under intense stress linked to SIR duties.
Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan demanded a thorough investigation, saying BLOs were working under “extreme and abnormal workloads.” He noted that the current SIR process, initiated by the Centre, was “more intensive than even the preparations for Assembly elections.”
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines