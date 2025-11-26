BLO deaths during SIR: Mounting toll as staff cite extreme pressure

The death of 28-year-old lekhpal (rural accountant) Sudhir Kumar in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district has once again focused national attention on the growing number of Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) and field-level government staff dying during the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The SIR exercise, which requires door-to-door verification, disposal of objections, and daily reporting through digital apps, has been marred by multiple fatalities in recent months, with employees repeatedly citing workload, harassment by superiors, and denial of leave.

Sudhir, engaged in supervisory duties for the Jahanabad Assembly segment, died by suicide on Tuesday — a day before his wedding. His body was found hanging in his room, triggering protests by the UP Lekhpal Association, which accused officials of “excessive work pressure” and intimidation.

His family alleges that a revenue inspector, Shivram, arrived at their home at dawn, berated him for missing duty due to pre-wedding rituals, and threatened him with suspension. An FIR has been lodged for abetment to suicide, though only against the revenue inspector and an unidentified person, prompting the association to describe it as “partial action”.

Sudhir’s sister Amrita Singh said the officer even suggested outsourcing election duties “to a private person for money”, which further distressed him. His fiancée Kajal said he had been unusually withdrawn, repeatedly saying the “work pressure was too much”, while her father alleged that Sudhir, a Dalit employee, was subjected to disproportionate pressure.

A pattern across India

Sudhir’s death is not an isolated case. Over the past six months, at least a dozen SIR-linked deaths have been reported across the country, pointing to systemic stress within the electoral field machinery.

In addition to confirmed deaths, there have been multiple reports of BLOs collapsing, suffering fatal health events, or otherwise dying under circumstances linked (by family, colleagues or media) to the pressures of SIR duties. According to recent coverage, in just “three weeks” 16 BLOs had died nationwide.