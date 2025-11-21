EC issues show-cause notices to 7 BLOs in Kolkata over digitisation lapses

The BLOs have been asked to explain by Friday afternoon why the assigned work was not carried out properly.

He added that disciplinary action may follow if their responses are found inadequate.

The Election Commission is currently conducting the second phase of the SIR exercise across 12 states and Union Territories, including West Bengal, which goes to the polls early next year. The revision process began on 4 November and will continue until 4 December.

The draft electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on 9 December, while the final rolls will be released on 7 February.

