Rahul Gandhi terms SIR ‘imposed tyranny’ as 16 BLOs die amid voter roll chaos

He condemned the ECI for compelling voters to comb through “thousands of scanned pages of a 22-year-old voter list”, a task he said was crafted to exhaust genuine voters while allowing vote chori to flourish unchecked.

The SIR — intended to cleanse electoral rolls by striking off duplicate, deceased, and migrated voters ahead of the 2026 assembly polls in states including West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry — extends across nine states and three Union Territories, among them Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Lakshadweep. Phase I has already concluded in Bihar, with the final voter rolls expected on 7 February 2026.

Yet dissenting voices warn that the ECI’s rigid 30-day deadline borders on the impossible. Underpaid and often inadequately trained BLOs — teachers, anganwadi workers, and community volunteers — have been left to shoulder a Herculean task: digitising millions of entries by hand, with little respite and fewer resources.

Rahul Gandhi contrasted India’s celebrated technological mastery with what he described as the commission’s “jungle of paperwork”, urging a transition to digital, searchable, machine-readable electoral lists worthy of a modern democracy.

“If intentions were pure, the ECI would value accountability over this frantic haste,” he said, lamenting that BLOs were being reduced to “collateral damage” in what he called a conspiracy to “sacrifice democracy at the altar of power.”

“This is not incompetence,” he declared. “This is a plot.”

A plot, he vowed, that Congress would resist in its battle to safeguard electoral integrity.

With IANS inputs