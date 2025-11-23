Two BLOs suspended in UP over electoral roll lapses during SIR
Two Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Uttar Pradesh have been suspended for alleged negligence during the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state’s electoral rolls, officials confirmed on Saturday.
According to District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Ashish Kumar Singh, Shama Nafees, headmistress of Barainbag Primary School, repeatedly failed to respond to written and telephonic directives to report for BLO duty despite multiple reminders.
In a separate instance, Anurag, an assistant teacher appointed as BLO at Nausar Gumtiha School in the Balha Assembly constituency, allegedly declined to carry out SIR responsibilities when contacted by supervisors.
The Election Commission conveyed strong dissatisfaction with their conduct, describing it as a breach of service rules. Acting on instructions from District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi, both officials were suspended with immediate effect, the BSA said.
The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls began across Uttar Pradesh on 4 November.
