Two BLOs suspended in UP over electoral roll lapses during SIR

Two Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Uttar Pradesh have been suspended for alleged negligence during the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state’s electoral rolls, officials confirmed on Saturday.

According to District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Ashish Kumar Singh, Shama Nafees, headmistress of Barainbag Primary School, repeatedly failed to respond to written and telephonic directives to report for BLO duty despite multiple reminders.