ECI Team in West Bengal to review progress of Special Intensive Revision

A three-member delegation from the Election Commission of India (ECI) arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday to review the ongoing first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

The visiting team comprises Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, Deputy Secretary Abhinav Agarwal, and Principal Secretary S.B. Joshi. The officials will remain in the state until 8 November and are scheduled to assess the progress of the voter roll revision process in the northern districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar.

They will be accompanied by Manoj Kumar Agarwal, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal, along with a technical team.

According to officials, the CEO’s office has made arrangements to ensure booth-level officers (BLOs) are actively addressing voter queries and grievances. The state election department has activated the “Book a Call with BLO” mobile application to facilitate communication between voters and BLOs, with continuous monitoring by the CEO’s office.