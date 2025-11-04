West Bengal: As Mamata leads protest rally, technical glitch mars start of SIR

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal began on Tuesday amid both technical hurdles and complaints of excessive workload from schoolteachers pressed into election duty.

Simultaneously, chief minister Mamata Banerjee hit the streets of Kolkata, leading a protest rally against the SIR. Banerjee’s party, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), has dubbed the exercise “silent invisible rigging” by the BJP-led Centre and the Election Commission of India.

Accompanied by her nephew and TMC national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the CM began the 3.8-km rally from the statue of B.R. Ambedkar on Red Road, to culminate at Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore.

Thousands of TMC supporters thronged the rally route, waving the party flags, raising slogans and holding aloft colourful posters. Dressed in her trademark white cotton saree and slippers, Banerjee led the procession, occasionally stopping to greet people standing on balconies and pavements. Abhishek followed the chief minister, waving to the crowd, flanked by senior TMC leaders and ministers.

The state-wide exercise, being conducted after a 23-year gap, marks one of the ECI's most ambitious voter verification drives ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. Over 80,000 booth-level officers (BLOs) have been deployed to carry out door-to-door enumeration across 294 Assembly segments, distributing forms and verifying voter details.

However, the rollout on the first day was anything but seamless. A technical glitch paralysed the ECI’s voter portal, delaying the planned online distribution of forms. “It is due to a technical problem. We hope the service will be activated within a few days,” an official from the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office told PTI, though he declined to give a specific timeline.