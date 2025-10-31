Bengal SIR: TMC tells cadres to keep 'constant watch' on BLOs

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday directed its workers to remain on high alert and keep a “constant watch” on booth-level officers (BLOs) during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, with party national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee insisting that not a single BLO should be left “unattended for even a minute”.

Speaking at a closed-door virtual meeting attended by nearly 18,000 party functionaries from across the state, Banerjee alleged the BJP was exploiting the SIR process to “silently rig” forthcoming elections. He characterised the coming six months as the party’s “acid test”, claiming the voter-list revision — announced on 27 October — had been initiated at the BJP’s behest to manipulate electoral rolls ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

“The BJP’s goal is not to identify infiltrators. If that were true, they would have done the same exercise in Assam, Meghalaya or Tripura. This is a political operation aimed at deleting genuine voters,” Banerjee was quoted as saying.

“That’s why I am directing you all to maintain constant vigilance. BLOs should not be left unattended for even a minute,” he added, and ordered that Booth Level Agents (BLA-1s) appoint BLA-2s in each district to accompany BLOs during door-to-door verification to ensure transparency.

“BLA-2 will act as a shadow companion to the BLO. It must be ensured that no name is unfairly deleted, and all forms are submitted by 3 November,” he said, calling this phase an “acid test” for the party’s grassroots organisation.