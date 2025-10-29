TMC, BJP trade charges as alleged SIR-linked suicide incidents trigger tension

West Bengal’s political atmosphere turned increasingly volatile on Wednesday as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed over two suspected suicide cases — one near Kolkata and another in Cooch Behar — allegedly linked to panic over the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

While TMC national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of spreading fear and urged people to “tie up” local saffron party leaders if they demanded proof of ancestry, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari countered that the ruling party was “peddling lies” for political mileage.

The controversy erupted after 57-year-old Pradeep Kar of Panihati in North 24 Parganas district allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday. Police said Kar appeared anxious over the SIR exercise, and a note recovered from his home reportedly mentioned his fear of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The ECI had on Tuesday announced SIR schedule across 12 states and Union Territories, including West Bengal. The exercise, which follows a similar drive in Bihar where over 45 lakh “ineligible” names were struck off the rolls, aims to verify voters’ eligibility and update electoral records ahead of upcoming polls.

However, the TMC and other opposition parties have claimed the process is a “backdoor attempt” by the Centre to replicate the NRC model — first implemented in Assam — and create anxiety among vulnerable communities.

After visiting Kar’s family in Panihati on Wednesday, Abhishek Banerjee launched an all-out attack on the BJP and ECI. “Kar died due to anxiety over NRC and SIR. An FIR should be filed against Amit Shah and (chief election commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar,” Banerjee said, holding them responsible for “creating a climate of panic”.

He was accompanied by senior TMC MPs Partha Bhowmick and Nirmal Ghosh, and youth leader Debraj Chakraborty. Party leaders said Kar’s handwritten note reflected deep fear about being asked to produce documents such as birth certificates or ancestral records.