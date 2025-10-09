Mamata accuses ECI of 'threats', warns SIR could turn into 'NRC-type' exercise in Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that its officials were “threatening” officers of her government and acting “under political influence” even before the state's Assembly poll schedule was announced. Assembly elections are due in West Bengal next year.

Speaking at a combative press conference at the state secretariat, Nabanna, Banerjee accused the poll body of overreach and bias, claiming that state officials were being intimidated on orders from Delhi.

“The Election Commission is threatening Bengal government officers. We will not tolerate this,” she declared. “Election dates are yet to be announced in Bengal; how can ECI officials visiting the state summon government officers?”

Turning her ire on the BJP, Banerjee accused the ruling party of “playing with fire” through the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. She alleged that the process was being manipulated to delete genuine voters and pave the way for an “NRC-type exercise” in the state.

“This SIR process is not what it appears. It is being used as a cover to carry out an NRC-type exercise in West Bengal,” the chief minister warned, describing it as a “conspiracy to cut votes under the pretext of voter verification”.

Banerjee also appeared to target West Bengal chief electoral officer Manoj Agarwal, claiming that an ECI officer overseeing the SIR “faces many allegations himself” and is “appointing corrupt officers”.

“He himself is accused of corruption and there is a conspiracy to cut votes under the pretext of SIR; I have the evidence,” she said. “I hope he will not betray the country and democracy.”

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo warned that if the BJP continued to “politicise” institutions, the backlash would be severe. “If the BJP doesn’t stop playing with fire, the fire will engulf them politically,” she said.