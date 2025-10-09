Mamata accuses ECI of 'threats', warns SIR could turn into 'NRC-type' exercise in Bengal
West Bengal CM says poll body overreaching, claims state officials are being intimidated on orders from Delhi
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that its officials were “threatening” officers of her government and acting “under political influence” even before the state's Assembly poll schedule was announced. Assembly elections are due in West Bengal next year.
Speaking at a combative press conference at the state secretariat, Nabanna, Banerjee accused the poll body of overreach and bias, claiming that state officials were being intimidated on orders from Delhi.
“The Election Commission is threatening Bengal government officers. We will not tolerate this,” she declared. “Election dates are yet to be announced in Bengal; how can ECI officials visiting the state summon government officers?”
Turning her ire on the BJP, Banerjee accused the ruling party of “playing with fire” through the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. She alleged that the process was being manipulated to delete genuine voters and pave the way for an “NRC-type exercise” in the state.
“This SIR process is not what it appears. It is being used as a cover to carry out an NRC-type exercise in West Bengal,” the chief minister warned, describing it as a “conspiracy to cut votes under the pretext of voter verification”.
Banerjee also appeared to target West Bengal chief electoral officer Manoj Agarwal, claiming that an ECI officer overseeing the SIR “faces many allegations himself” and is “appointing corrupt officers”.
“He himself is accused of corruption and there is a conspiracy to cut votes under the pretext of SIR; I have the evidence,” she said. “I hope he will not betray the country and democracy.”
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo warned that if the BJP continued to “politicise” institutions, the backlash would be severe. “If the BJP doesn’t stop playing with fire, the fire will engulf them politically,” she said.
Banerjee also took exception to comments by Union minister and Matua leader Shantanu Thakur, who reportedly said that “1.5 crore voters will be removed immediately” following the SIR in Bengal.
“How can a Union minister say that 1.5 crore voters will be deleted? Are they deciding this in a party office?” she asked. “The Election Commission must decide whether it is impartial.”
She said such remarks only confirmed her suspicion that the SIR was “politically guided” and aimed at disenfranchising minorities and the poor. “They are communalising everything, from education to culture and festivals. They use every agency for politics, not for public service,” she added.
The chief minister’s sharp words mark an escalation in her long-running confrontation with the ECI, which has already begun preparatory work for the 2026 Assembly polls.
In the past, Banerjee has criticised the SIR's timing, arguing that the ECI’s schedule overlaps with Bengal’s festive season and ongoing flood recovery, and that the process cannot realistically be completed within weeks. “SIR is not an overnight job — it needs three to four years, not three to four weeks,” she said earlier this year.
The CM has repeatedly framed the SIR as part of a larger political design, alleging that the BJP intends to weaponise voter verification to suppress opposition votes, particularly among minorities and marginalised groups.
In earlier statements, she has accused Union home minister Amit Shah of orchestrating the process, calling him “an acting prime minister” who “wants to run Bengal through bureaucrats and agencies”.
The ECI has rejected claims of political bias, stating that the SIR is part of a routine effort to clean up electoral rolls. Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar recently held meetings with district election officers, booth-level officers (BLOs) and chief electoral officers to assess progress in Kolkata, Rajarhat and Barasat.
With PTI inputs
