Mamata Banerjee accuses PM Modi of ‘politicising’ Bengal floods

Amid the chaos of floods and landslides in north Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee fiercely condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of politicising a natural disaster and violating constitutional norms after he criticised the TMC government over the attack on two BJP leaders.

The incident occurred in Nagrakata, Jalpaiguri, one of the regions worst affected by recent floods and landslides in the Dooars region, which have claimed at least 30 lives. BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were injured when a mob allegedly attacked them during their visit to the flood-hit area.

Reacting to Modi’s post on X, in which he condemned the attack and described it as reflective of an “absolutely pathetic law and order situation” under the TMC government, Banerjee said the prime minister’s remarks were premature and politically motivated.

“It is unfortunate and deeply concerning that the prime minister has chosen to politicise a natural disaster without waiting for a proper investigation, especially while people in north Bengal are grappling with the aftermath of devastating floods and landslides,” she wrote.