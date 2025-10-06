North Bengal tragedy: Mamata pledges relief and livelihood for victims’ kin
Each victim’s family will get Rs 5 lakh and a home-guard job for one member
A devastating spell of heavy rainfall and landslides has wreaked havoc across North Bengal, including the hills, Terai, and Dooars regions, leaving 23 people dead as of Monday morning, 6 October.
The catastrophe has prompted swift action from the West Bengal government, with chief minister Mamata Banerjee announcing both monetary compensation and employment for the families of the victims.
Before departing for North Bengal on Monday afternoon to personally survey the flood-affected areas, the chief minister detailed the relief measures. Each family of a deceased individual will receive a one-time compensation of Rs 5 lakh, in addition to the provision of a home-guard job in the state police for one family member.
Acknowledging the irreplaceable value of human life, Banerjee said, “I know money could never be an alternative to human lives. But the state government has its social responsibility. So this offering of compensation and job offers is part of the state government's responsibility. This is required so that the victims’ families do not have to depend on others for their survival in the future.”
The chief minister also attributed the worsening flood situation in North Bengal to the release of water from neighbouring Bhutan, calling the disaster “man-made.”
She further explained that while water discharged from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) dams contributed to flooding in South Bengal, similar releases from Bhutan’s reservoirs triggered the crisis in the northern districts.
As relief operations continue, the state administration has mobilized resources to assist affected residents, provide immediate aid, and assess the structural damage in the flood-hit areas. The chief minister’s visit to North Bengal aims to personally monitor rescue operations, assess the impact, and coordinate with local authorities to ensure timely relief and rehabilitation for the affected communities.
With IANS inputs
