North Bengal tragedy: Mamata pledges relief and livelihood for victims’ kin

A devastating spell of heavy rainfall and landslides has wreaked havoc across North Bengal, including the hills, Terai, and Dooars regions, leaving 23 people dead as of Monday morning, 6 October.

The catastrophe has prompted swift action from the West Bengal government, with chief minister Mamata Banerjee announcing both monetary compensation and employment for the families of the victims.

Before departing for North Bengal on Monday afternoon to personally survey the flood-affected areas, the chief minister detailed the relief measures. Each family of a deceased individual will receive a one-time compensation of Rs 5 lakh, in addition to the provision of a home-guard job in the state police for one family member.