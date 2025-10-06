Darjeeling drowns in grief: Landslides claim 23 lives amid relentless rains

North Bengal development minister Udayan Guha described the situation as “alarming,” saying the death toll, officially 20 till evening, was likely to rise as rescue operations continued.

Anit Thapa, chief executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), said landslides had been reported from 35 locations across the Darjeeling hills, calling it the region’s worst disaster since 2015, when nearly 40 people died.

Entire slopes have collapsed, highways lie buried under thick mud, and communication lines have snapped. The Mirik–Sukhiapokhri road, a vital lifeline for several hill hamlets, remains completely blocked.

Hundreds of tourists who had flocked to the hills for Durga Puja and post-festival holidays found themselves trapped as torrential rain pounded the region from Saturday night. Families from Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly, staying in Mirik, Ghoom, and Lepchajagat, have been confined indoors amid continuous rain and roadblocks.

Road connectivity across Darjeeling and North Sikkim is severely affected, with an iron bridge linking Siliguri to the Mirik–Darjeeling route damaged, cutting off access to the area.

Rescue teams of the NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and civil defence have been deployed, with temporary relief camps set up in coordination with NGOs. Several families from Mirik have been shifted to safer areas, while dozens of people were pulled out alive from debris in Dhar Gaon and Nagrakata.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee convened a high-level meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna, opened a 24x7 control room, and announced that she would visit North Bengal on Monday (October 6) to review the situation.

“The situation is grave. Due to incessant rain in Bhutan, water overflowed into North Bengal. Natural calamities like this are beyond our control,” Banerjee said, adding that over 300 mm of rainfall was recorded within 12 hours. She also announced compensation for the victims’ families and assured stranded tourists that the government would ensure their safe return.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief and urged the Centre to provide immediate assistance to the state.