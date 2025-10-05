10 killed in landslide in Darjeeling; rescue operations underway
Authorities have warned residents to exercise caution as heavy showers are expected to continue
A devastating landslide triggered by incessant rainfall claimed at least 10 lives in the Darjeeling subdivision on Saturday, 4 October, officials confirmed. The landslide occurred near a hill slope on the Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road, causing severe disruption to vehicular movement and cutting off communication links to several nearby areas.
Darjeeling sub-divisional officer Richard Lepcha told PTI, “At least seven deaths have been reported due to a major landslide in Darjeeling subdivision triggered by heavy rainfall since last night. We don’t have the exact figures at this moment as rescue and relief operations have just begun.”
Rescue and relief efforts are underway, coordinated by the local administration, police, and disaster response teams.
Officials from the State Disaster Management Department and the Darjeeling district administration have been deployed to assist, alongside local volunteers.
The continuous rainfall since Friday night has also caused multiple incidents of soil erosion and minor landslides across the hilly regions, particularly affecting road connectivity in Darjeeling and Mirik. Authorities have warned residents to exercise caution as heavy showers are expected to continue.
The administration has urged people living in landslide-prone areas to remain indoors and stay alert to official advisories. Efforts are being made to clear debris and restore connectivity to affected villages and roads.
Officials have also set up emergency shelters and medical camps to provide immediate assistance to displaced families.
The tragic incident underscores the vulnerability of the Darjeeling hills to landslides during the monsoon, highlighting the urgent need for disaster preparedness and early warning systems in the region.
