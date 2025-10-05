10 killed in landslide in Darjeeling; rescue operations underway

A devastating landslide triggered by incessant rainfall claimed at least 10 lives in the Darjeeling subdivision on Saturday, 4 October, officials confirmed. The landslide occurred near a hill slope on the Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road, causing severe disruption to vehicular movement and cutting off communication links to several nearby areas.

Darjeeling sub-divisional officer Richard Lepcha told PTI, “At least seven deaths have been reported due to a major landslide in Darjeeling subdivision triggered by heavy rainfall since last night. We don’t have the exact figures at this moment as rescue and relief operations have just begun.”

Rescue and relief efforts are underway, coordinated by the local administration, police, and disaster response teams.