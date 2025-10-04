Priyanka Gandhi urges politics-free relief as Centre sanctions Rs 260 cr for Wayanad landslide

The catastrophic landslides of 30 July 2023, left four villages in ruins, injured hundreds, claimed over 200 lives, and left 32 people missing. More than a year later, the Centre has finally sanctioned its first dedicated financial assistance for Wayanad, with a high-level committee chaired by Union Home minister Amit Shah approving Rs 260.56 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). This allocation, however, constitutes only about 11 per cent of the funds identified through the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) for comprehensive reconstruction.

The sanctioned funds are earmarked for the ravaged areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala. Yet, the meagre package has drawn criticism, especially when compared to relief efforts in other states: Assam, which faced landslides in 2022, received Rs 1,270.78 crore; Uttarakhand Rs 1,658.17 crore; and Himachal Pradesh Rs 2,006.40 crore. Kerala had earlier received Rs 529.50 crore as a disaster relief loan, and an additional Rs 153 crore in July this year.

State leaders, including chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had repeatedly appealed for a dedicated rehabilitation package for Wayanad. CM Vijayan personally wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while a delegation of UDF MPs led by Priyanka Gandhi met Union Home minister Amit Shah to press the demand. Despite these efforts, substantial aid only arrived after prolonged delays.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s message comes amid growing criticism from both the ruling Left and the Congress in Kerala, highlighting the perception that Wayanad’s plight has been ignored, even following the Prime Minister’s visit in the disaster’s immediate aftermath.

With the current allocation, the Kerala government is expected to commence the next phase of reconstruction. The Wayanad rehabilitation programme, for which the foundation stone was laid in March 2024, aims to provide 1,000 sq. ft. houses on seven cents of land each to 402 selected beneficiaries. Yet, calls for a larger, more comprehensive package continue, reflecting the scale of devastation and the urgent need to restore the district fully.

In this backdrop, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s plea underscores a broader sentiment: that relief and rehabilitation, in the face of such profound human suffering, must transcend political calculations and manifest as tangible support for those whose lives have been upended.

With IANS inputs