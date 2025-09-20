Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad hints ‘hydrogen bomb’ is round the corner

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 20 September, hinted at a major political disclosure, describing it as a “hydrogen bomb” capable of shaking the nation’s political landscape.

Addressing the media during his Wayanad visit alongside former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the Opposition leader hinted that the forthcoming disclosure would unveil irrefutable, black-and-white evidence, promising that a cascade of revealing details was poised to emerge, set to illuminate the truth with striking clarity.

“The next revelation is just around the corner, and it is the hydrogen bomb. It will completely expose the reality of the situation. We have black-and-white proof, and several things will emerge,” he told reporters.

When asked if the disclosure would concern Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, Rahul replied cryptically, “I will do my job, and you [media] can do your job.”