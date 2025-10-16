ECI orders replacement of electoral officers in 78 Bengal assembly constituencies

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed the immediate replacement of electoral registration officers (EROs) in 78 assembly constituencies across West Bengal after finding that their appointments breached the Commission’s prescribed norms.

In a formal communication to the state government, the ECI has directed it to submit fresh nominations of officers who meet the eligibility criteria for the role. According to ECI guidelines, only West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) cadre officers serving as sub-divisional magistrates, sub-divisional officers, or rural development officers are qualified to be appointed as EROs.

However, sources within the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, revealed that officials of lower ranks had been appointed in several constituencies, prompting the ECI’s directive for their replacement.

The commission is currently reviewing the rank and designation of all EROs across West Bengal’s 294 assembly constituencies. Similar discrepancies identified elsewhere are also expected to lead to further replacements.