ECI orders replacement of electoral officers in 78 Bengal assembly constituencies
Poll panel has directed state government to submit fresh nominations of officers who meet the eligibility criteria for the role
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed the immediate replacement of electoral registration officers (EROs) in 78 assembly constituencies across West Bengal after finding that their appointments breached the Commission’s prescribed norms.
In a formal communication to the state government, the ECI has directed it to submit fresh nominations of officers who meet the eligibility criteria for the role. According to ECI guidelines, only West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) cadre officers serving as sub-divisional magistrates, sub-divisional officers, or rural development officers are qualified to be appointed as EROs.
However, sources within the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, revealed that officials of lower ranks had been appointed in several constituencies, prompting the ECI’s directive for their replacement.
The commission is currently reviewing the rank and designation of all EROs across West Bengal’s 294 assembly constituencies. Similar discrepancies identified elsewhere are also expected to lead to further replacements.
The issue came to light after leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari raised concerns last week about irregularities in the appointment process. He alleged that officers below the mandated ranks were being appointed as EROs, contrary to ECI instructions.
Following his complaint, the ECI reiterated to the CEO’s office that the prescribed criteria for appointing electoral officials, particularly EROs and booth-level officers (BLOs), must be strictly adhered to.
District magistrates, who function as district electoral officers, along with additional district magistrates (elections), have been directed to complete the ongoing “mapping and matching” process within the week. The formal notification for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls is expected to follow thereafter.
Meanwhile, West Bengal’s chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal clarified that voters whose names appeared in the 2022 rolls will continue to be considered valid. Those excluded from the 2022 list will need to furnish documents proving citizenship as per ECI norms.
An Aadhaar card alone will not suffice; applicants must provide one or more of the additional documents specified by the commission.
With PTI inputs
