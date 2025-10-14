Maharashtra SEC asks EC to delay special intensive roll revision till Jan 2026

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to postpone any plans for conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state until January 2026, citing the extensive schedule of upcoming local body elections.

In a letter dated September 9, the SEC said that the same officials responsible for carrying out the SIR exercise would also be engaged in conducting polls for various urban and rural local bodies.

“The Honourable Supreme Court, through its order dated 6 May 2025, has directed the State Election Commission to make an endeavour to complete the local body elections in Maharashtra within four months, while allowing the Commission to seek an extension of time in appropriate cases,” the letter stated.

A senior official said that elections are due for all 29 municipal corporations, 247 municipal councils, 42 out of 147 nagar panchayats, 32 of the 34 zilla parishads, and 336 out of 351 panchayat samitis across the state. Given the scale of the exercise, the SEC noted that deputy collectors and tahsildars, who also serve as Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers, will remain occupied with the election process until early 2026.

“As the field staff, including deputy collectors and tahsildars, are common to both the local body elections and the electoral roll revision, it is requested that any proposed Special Intensive Revision programme be deferred until the end of January 2026,” the SEC said.