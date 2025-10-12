SIR sensation! Software to eliminate duplication not used by ECI in Bihar

The Reporters’ Collective, a collaborative media outlet for investigative journalism, on Sunday, 12 October, reported that the Election Commission of India did not use the de-duplication software it has had since 2018 — and which it has selectively used in the past. As a result, even after the special intensive revision, the electoral roll in Bihar is replete with errors, duplications and fraudulent entries. A jigsaw left incomplete, questions linger: what did the exercise truly achieve?

Well, there is one piece of the SIR jigsaw puzzle that the Reporters’ Collective appears to have found and pinned into place.

The SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar, conducted by the Election Commission of India between 25 June and 30 September, claimed to have ‘purified’ the voters’ list; the final list, however, includes a surprisingly large number of deceased and duplicate voters — besides millions of voters clubbed together at the same addresses. What, then, did the exercise achieve?

While that question still awaits an answer, the Reporters’ Collective’s Sunday report has confirmation from a senior official of the ECI and at least four electoral registration officers (EROs) in Bihar that the de-duplication software was not used in Bihar during the exercise. Neither the ECI nor the chief electoral officer of Bihar, Vinod Singh Gunjial, replied to a questionnaire mailed by the Collective. When a reporter from the Collective did manage to obtain a brief audience with Gunjial in Patna, he refused to answer any questions.

Whatever the commission has to say, Gunjial indicated, would be communicated to the Supreme Court bench that is currently hearing the petitions challenging the SIR.