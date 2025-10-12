Half of Bengal’s 100+ voters in electoral list are dead: ECI findings

Nearly half of West Bengal’s voters aged 100 or above are reportedly deceased, yet their names remain on the state’s electoral rolls, according to initial findings by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The exact figure will be confirmed only after the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voter list is completed, said an insider from the chief electoral officer (CEO) office.

Current ECI data indicates that approximately 13,000 post-century voters are listed on West Bengal’s electoral rolls. The SIR is expected to begin shortly, with the CEO’s office directed to complete preparations, including printing of enumeration forms, by 15 October.

During a recent visit to West Bengal to review SIR readiness, a central ECI team focused on the removal of deceased and duplicate voters from the rolls. “The process will likely start with deleting the names of deceased post-century voters,” the CEO insider said.