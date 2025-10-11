No compromise on rules for electoral officers’ selection: ECI on SIR in Bengal

As West Bengal gears up for the crucial special intensive revision (SIR) scheduled to commence after 15 October, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a stern directive to the state administration, underlining that the selection of electoral officers — particularly booth-level officers (BLOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) — must strictly adhere to its prescribed norms, with no room for compromise.

Sources in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, confirmed that the ECI has sent a fresh communique to chief secretary Manoj Pant, detailing the guidelines and criteria for the appointment of electoral officers. The commission’s message is clear: procedural lapses or deviations from established rules will not be tolerated.

Under the ECI framework, permanent state government employees, including teaching staff from state-run schools, are to be given first preference for appointment as BLOs. Contractual employees may only be considered in the absence of sufficient permanent staff in any booth or region, and even then, the district magistrate — who doubles as the district electoral officer — must justify the selection and obtain the CEO’s approval.