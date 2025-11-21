Gujarat: BLO dies of suspected overwork during electoral roll revision duty

A school teacher serving as a Block Level Officer (BLO) in Gujarat’s Kheda district has died of a heart attack, with his family alleging that excessive workload linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls contributed to his death.

The deceased, 50-year-old Rameshbhai Parmar from Jambudi village in Kapadvanj taluka, passed away in his sleep between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

His brother, Narendra Parmar, told reporters that Rameshbhai had been under significant strain since being assigned BLO duties in addition to his work as a government school teacher in Navapura village.