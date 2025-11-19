Mamata claims 28 BLOs have died in West Bengal since SIR began, accuses ECI of imposing ‘inhuman’ workload

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 19 November, sharply criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has created “inhuman” pressure on the booth level officers. She claimed that 28 BLOs have died since the process began in the state.

Her remarks came hours after an anganwadi worker deployed as a BLO in Mal block of Jalpaiguri district was found dead, with local officials indicating suicide. Calling the incident “heartbreaking”, Banerjee said the woman had been pushed beyond endurance by the workload mandated by the revision exercise.

In a strongly worded statement on X, Banerjee wrote, “Deeply shocked and saddened. Today again, we lost a Booth Level Officer in Mal, Jalpaiguri — an anganwadi worker who took her own life under the unbearable pressure of the ongoing SIR work.”

She alleged that multiple deaths have occurred due to “fear, uncertainty, stress and sheer overwork”, and accused the ECI of forcing into two months a process that traditionally took nearly three years. Banerjee claimed the compressed timeline was driven by political considerations ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.