SIR: Congress to hold mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan in December

Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Congress Party has launched an intensified offensive against the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the process is politically manipulated in favour of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The principal opposition party announced a mega rally in December at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan to protest the SIR exercise, which it claims undermines the sanctity of the electoral rolls.

The rally will coincide with the winter session of Parliament, signalling Congress’s intent to take the issue to both the streets and the legislature.

“In the first week of December, the Congress will hold a massive rally on this issue (SIR) at Ramlila Maidan,” said K. C. Venugopal, the party’s organisational general secretary.

Venugopal cited the Kerala Assembly’s resolution seeking to postpone the SIR exercise as an example of growing political unease. “Even the Kerala Chief Electoral Officer urged the Chief Election Commissioner to defer the process, saying this is not the right time to conduct SIR in the state,” he said.