BJP attempting to ‘weaponise’ SIR: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, 18 November, accused the BJP of attempting to “weaponise” the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise for “Vote Chori”, warning that the Election Commission’s refusal to act would amount to “complicity through silence”.

Kharge made the remarks after a high-level review meeting with leaders from 12 states and Union Territories.

“The Congress Party is unequivocally committed to safeguarding the integrity of the electoral rolls,” he said, adding that party workers, BLOs, and District/City/Block Presidents would remain “relentlessly vigilant”.

“We will expose every attempt — no matter how subtle — to delete genuine voters or insert bogus ones. The Congress Party will not allow democratic safeguards to be eroded by the partisan misuse of institutions.”