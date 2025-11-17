Akhilesh, Congress raise alarm over ‘vote theft’, warn of looming emergency

In a sweeping chorus of political outrage and defiance, Opposition leaders across the country sharpened their attacks on the BJP, invoking allegations of “vote theft,” electoral misconduct, and an erosion of constitutional values — charges that have ignited a fresh wave of turbulence following the fiercely contested Bihar assembly elections.

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav added his voice to the rising storm on Sunday, 16 November 2025 standing firmly behind Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claims of widespread manipulation in the electoral process. Bristling at what he described as blatant subversion of democracy, Yadav dismissed talk of mere “vote chori”, declaring instead, “It’s not chori… it’s a dacoity—done openly.”

Rahul Gandhi had earlier alleged deliberate attempts to erase genuine votes belonging to minorities and backward communities, citing the example of Aland in Kalaburagi, where names were allegedly struck off electoral rolls. Yadav, speaking in Bengaluru at the ‘Vision India: Startup Summit,’ said the issue was far deeper than just one constituency; it was symptomatic of a larger, dangerous tilt in the nation’s democratic machinery.

Turning briefly to Bihar’s poll outcome — where the BJP-led NDA stormed to a dramatic victory, capturing over 200 of the 243 seats — Yadav praised RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as a “popular face” and lamented what he described as the ruling side’s politics of division. “Our vision is positive,” he said. “Theirs is division.” He also accused the “double-engine government” in Uttar Pradesh of weaponising communal politics.