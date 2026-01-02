Congress questions Centre amid row over KKR’s Bangladeshi player signing for IPL
Self-styled religious preacher Devkinandan Thakur accused KKR of hurting Hindu sentiments by recruiting a Bangladeshi cricketer
The Congress on Friday said the central government must be held accountable for allowing Bangladeshi cricketers to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL), amid a controversy triggered by criticism of actor Shah Rukh Khan after his franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), signed a Bangladeshi player.
The remarks came after self-styled religious preacher Devkinandan Thakur accused KKR of hurting Hindu sentiments by recruiting a Bangladeshi cricketer, citing alleged atrocities against minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh. Several BJP leaders echoed similar concerns, prompting sharp reactions from Opposition parties.
Congress leaders said the focus should be on government policy rather than on an individual franchise owner. Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the Centre must explain what steps it was taking to address reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and why Bangladeshi players were permitted to take part in the IPL in the first place.
She questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue and said diplomatic channels appeared underutilised. Shrinate also said questions should be directed at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) leadership and the Union home ministry over the clearance granted to foreign players.
Congress leader Rakesh Sinha accused religious leaders and BJP figures of selective outrage, alleging that Shah Rukh Khan was being targeted because of his identity. He pointed out that an India–Pakistan cricket match had been played soon after the Pahalgam terror attack, asking why similar objections were not raised at the time.
Several Opposition leaders echoed these views. NCP (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Fauzia Khan said it was inconsistent to object to a Bangladeshi player’s participation while accepting cricketing ties with Pakistan. She criticised what she called the politicisation of religion and sport, urging those in power to stop fuelling division.
CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah condemned the mixing of religion, politics and sport, saying games and culture should remain free of such influences. Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma also questioned why religious figures had remained silent during earlier cricketing engagements with Pakistan and urged them to stay out of political debates.
Congress leader Harish Rawat dismissed the controversy as unnecessary, saying it did not merit serious attention.
The BJP, however, defended the criticism, while stressing that sports should not be politicised. Party spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said concerns expressed by religious leaders reflected anguish over alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, adding that the government had taken up the issue diplomatically with Dhaka.
BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia said emotions were bound to run high when religious communities were targeted, and claimed that signing a Bangladeshi player could be seen as provocative. He suggested the franchise reconsider the contract.
The episode has reignited debate over the intersection of sport, politics and religion, with Opposition parties accusing the ruling dispensation of enabling selective targeting, while the BJP insists the criticism stems from genuine concern over events in Bangladesh.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines