Congress questions Centre amid row over KKR’s Bangladeshi player signing for IPL

The Congress on Friday said the central government must be held accountable for allowing Bangladeshi cricketers to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL), amid a controversy triggered by criticism of actor Shah Rukh Khan after his franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), signed a Bangladeshi player.

The remarks came after self-styled religious preacher Devkinandan Thakur accused KKR of hurting Hindu sentiments by recruiting a Bangladeshi cricketer, citing alleged atrocities against minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh. Several BJP leaders echoed similar concerns, prompting sharp reactions from Opposition parties.

Congress leaders said the focus should be on government policy rather than on an individual franchise owner. Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the Centre must explain what steps it was taking to address reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and why Bangladeshi players were permitted to take part in the IPL in the first place.

She questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue and said diplomatic channels appeared underutilised. Shrinate also said questions should be directed at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) leadership and the Union home ministry over the clearance granted to foreign players.

Congress leader Rakesh Sinha accused religious leaders and BJP figures of selective outrage, alleging that Shah Rukh Khan was being targeted because of his identity. He pointed out that an India–Pakistan cricket match had been played soon after the Pahalgam terror attack, asking why similar objections were not raised at the time.