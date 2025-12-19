IPL: Can the uncapped millionaires keep their feet on the ground?

Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Aaqib Nabi Dar…these are but a few of the names which have created no less a stir than Cameron Green’s whopping Rs 25.20 crore price tag in the IPL mega auction last Tuesday. The price for a clutch of the young uncapped players, starting with Chennai Super Kings’ identical bids of a whopping Rs 14.20 crores each for Prashant and Kartik have left some serious questions in it’s wake.

The biggest conundrum, of course, is are they worth that much and whether these rookies, coming from the hinterland of India – can handle the pressure of expectations that this kind of money brings and keep their feet on the ground. While it’s the market forces that often sees freak deals in the mini auction as it offers a smaller pool of players that the franchises get to choose from, but some of them have been really over the top.

Here’s a look at the top five uncapped Indian picks in Abu Dhabi: Prashant Veer (CSK, Rs 14.20 crores); Karthik Sharma (CSK, Rs 14.20 cr); Aaqib Nabi Dar (Delhi Capitals, Rs 8.4 cr); Mangesh Yadav (RCB, Rs 5.20 cr) and Tejasvi Singh (KKR, Rs 3 cr). A cumulative figure of Rs 215.45 cr was spent by the 10 franchises to fill up the 77 spots available, of which only two overseas stars have bettered the price tags of Veer and Karthik Sharma – the highest paid Green and Sri Lankan slinger Matheesa Pathirana (Rs 18 cr).