IPL: Cameron Green, a knight who battles kidney ailment to attract record pay cheque

The Rs 25.20 crore price tag for allrounder Cameron Green which Kolkata Knight Riders shelled out to make the Australian the highest paid overseas star ever on Tuesday, was one of the most predictable moves of the IPL mini auction 2026. A projected battle between KKR and Chennai Super Kings for a world class overseas allrounder was to be the key theme in Abu Dhabi – but it’s not easy to be in the shoes of the 26-year-old gentle giant.

‘’Ami KKR,’’ (I’m KKR) said the cheerful Green from Australia, where the upbeat Baggy Greens buckle down for the third Ashes Test in Adelaide from Wednesday, already 2-0 up in the series. What often goes under the radar about Green is that he is a rare example of a top bracket professional cricketer to have defied a chronic disease, an irreversible Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), much like the way the legendary Wasim Akram fought with diabetes to come this far.

‘’I am excited to be a part of KKR this year and can’t wait to go down to the Eden Gardens and be a part of that atmosphere,’’ Green said in a video clip from the franchise. Commenting on the price tag which marginally tops the previous best of Rs 24.75 cr for Mitchell Starc (KKR in 2024), franchise CEO Venky Mysore told the media: ‘’We are quite happy with the price with which we got him. Green adds a lot to our team. He’s a young allrounder but we know what he does with the bat and ball.’’