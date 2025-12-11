IPL: Why is BCCI’s biggest money spinner seeing a dip in brand value?
CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan finds the valuation report a matter of concern, hopes league can maintain status quo
The brand value of the Indian Premier League, a product which has weathered many a storm — from match-fixing scandal to recession during it’s 18-year journey — has taken a major knock, according to a report by Brand Finance, a leading brand valuation agency. The report, published in October, pegs the value at 20 per cent less than the $12 billion in 2024 to $9.6 billion in 2025, owing to a number of factors, such as the week-long interruption due to Operation Sindoor.
The report, taken seriously by all stakeholders in the league, has projected a decline in brand value of as many as nine of the 10 franchises, with only Gujarat Titans showing a minimal two per cent growth. Taking the heaviest knock is Rajasthan Royals at 35 per cent, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (34 per cent), Kolkata Knight Riders (33 per cent), Delhi Capitals (26 per cent) while the widely followed Chennai Super Kings also shows a slump by 24 per cent.
Admitting that the report is indeed cause for concern, a top franchise official said the ‘disturbance’ in continuity of IPL 2025 had definitely affected its valuation.
Kasi Vishwanathan, director & CEO of five-time champions CSK, told National Herald: ‘’The disruption towards the business-end of the competition, for circumstances beyond anyone’s control, must have had an impact. The news of Jio Hotstar talking about pulling out of their deal midway with ICC is also worrying as it will also impact IPL, so the best one can hope for next season is to maintain status quo.’’
The 'Whistle Podu Army', once considered invincible in the IPL, finished as wooden spooners last season. ‘’As far as CSK or the teams are concerned, raising the bar with performance is the only way to recover,’’ Viswanathan said.
There is a sign of flux in the ownership pattern of at least two teams, with liquor major Diageo putting both the Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL and WPL teams up for sale, while Rajasthan Royals is also reportedly looking for takers. Incidentally, even the first trophy win this season couldn’t prevent a 10 per cent drop in RCB’s brand value, a team synonymous with Virat Kohli.
Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants recorded single-digit value drops of nine, three and two per cent, respectively.
The buzz, however, is that the ban on real money gaming (RMG) brands like Dream 11 or My 11 Circle — which have been one of the biggest advertisers in the cricketing ecosystem — has delivered a telling blow on the IPL ecosystem.
Conservative estimates say the ban on RMG is estimated to have removed Rs 1,500-2,000 crore of annual advertising and sponsorship spend – which will leave a void across broadcaster revenues, franchise partnership and fan-engagement activations.
Going forward, Ajimon Francis, managing director of Brand Finance India, said the above trends will inevitably lead to a course correction — as seen in other industries. ‘’IPL 2025 reflects a period of course correction, positioning the league to regain momentum and strengthen its long-term brand value,’’ he said.
Interestingly, a report in Money Control says the Women’s Premier League (WPL) brand, now in its fourth year, has emerged strongly due to novelty of the product. More than 70 brands across beauty, lifestyle and financial services backed the 2025 season, contributing to a franchise-level sponsorship revenue increase of 10 to 20 per cent and central deals rising by around 10 per cent annually.
It’s a no-brainer that the Indian women’s historic triumph in ICC Women’s World Cup in November may act as a catalyst for brand-building of WPL.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Published: 11 Dec 2025, 8:04 PM