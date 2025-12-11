IPL: Why is BCCI’s biggest money spinner seeing a dip in brand value?

The brand value of the Indian Premier League, a product which has weathered many a storm — from match-fixing scandal to recession during it’s 18-year journey — has taken a major knock, according to a report by Brand Finance, a leading brand valuation agency. The report, published in October, pegs the value at 20 per cent less than the $12 billion in 2024 to $9.6 billion in 2025, owing to a number of factors, such as the week-long interruption due to Operation Sindoor.

The report, taken seriously by all stakeholders in the league, has projected a decline in brand value of as many as nine of the 10 franchises, with only Gujarat Titans showing a minimal two per cent growth. Taking the heaviest knock is Rajasthan Royals at 35 per cent, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (34 per cent), Kolkata Knight Riders (33 per cent), Delhi Capitals (26 per cent) while the widely followed Chennai Super Kings also shows a slump by 24 per cent.

Admitting that the report is indeed cause for concern, a top franchise official said the ‘disturbance’ in continuity of IPL 2025 had definitely affected its valuation.