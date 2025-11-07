IPL: Virat Kohli's RCB up for sale with high valuation as first-time champs

The ownership pattern of IPL teams is set to see a change after a fair interval, with reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) being put up for sale by the Indian subsidiary of leading alcohol beverage company Diageo, which has notified the Bombay Stock Exchange on 5 November that it is putting up the company which owns the IPL and WPL teams for sale after a ‘Strategic Review of the Investment in Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd. (RCSPL)'. The intimation by the UK-headquartered company said it aims to complete the transactions by 31 March 2026.

This poses a few uneasy questions about auction planning and the season ahead for the two teams — though the buzz is they could well be close to a deal for a change of hands which allows United Spirits Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of Diageo, to divest its shares.

The names of a number of interested parties are in the air, with the Adani Group's longtime ambition of owning an IPL team coming up too. The need for deep pockets is obvious, since the franchise’s valuation must have soared from the $1 billion in 2022 given its maiden IPL title this year.

However, there is also talk of a number of corporates with strong Bengaluru connections, like Adar Poonawalla of the Serum Institute of India; Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, and Ranjan Pai, chairman of the Manipal Education and Medical Group, doing the rounds.

Adar had earlier hinted at interest in the team when in an X post on 1 October: “At the right valuation, @RCBTweets is a great team…