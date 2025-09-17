Rajat Patidar, IPL winning RCB captain, rides the crest of a great personal year

The tide has begun turning this year for Rajat Patidar, captain of the Royal Challengers Bangaluru, who stayed in the shadows of Virat Kohli even as the Play Bold Army ended their drought in IPL after 17 years on 3 June.

Now 32, the seasoned Madhya Pradesh batter now wants to make the most of the opportunity to be in national reckoning as the captain of India A for the first of three-match ODI series against visiting Australia A on 30 September.

“It’s a huge honour for me to captain the India A side for the series against Australia A. I feel this is a great opportunity for me and the team to show the level we are at and be in the reckoning for India call-up with resilient performance,” said Patidar, who has shown in the IPL that he has what it takes to stake a claim in the white ball scheme of things.

Patidar will, however, deputise for Tilak Varma in the second and third ODIs once the later joins the squad after the Asia Cup in Dubai. Harshit Rana, Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh — three other members of India’s squad for the continental event, will also be a part of the 15-member unit. The three-match series will kickstart at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur while the second and the third games will be played on 3 and 5 October respectively.