Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Enter Jasprit Bumrah, the next India Test captain?

Is Jasprit Bumrah ready to take over as India’s next Test captain? The buzz seems to be getting louder after the premier fast bowler led by example to help his team complete the most remarkable turnaround and dent the Australian pride in the Perth Test on Monday.

The captain has reached Down Under after the break due to his fatherhood and is set to take charge from the day-night Test at Adelaide from 6 December 2024 – which will be a fresh challenge as memories of 36 all out in that venue will be difficult to banish altogether from memory.

However, Rohit must be silently thankful to his younger Mumbai Indians colleague for giving him a favourable launching pad in light of his poor form with the bat and the 3-0 whitewash to the Kiwis at home.

The significance of starting a marathon series well, not to speak of at one of the toughest countries to tour, need not be over-emphasised, but ‘Boom Boom’ accepted the challenge with his usual smiling demeanour. ‘’We are a new side so I wanted to put myself in tough scenarios when we needed to do something, to make the job a bit easier for the new guys,’’ the stand-in captain and the Player of the Match said after their 295-run victory on Monday.

Troubled build-up

The build-up to Perth was anything but smooth for Bumrah & Co – the aftershocks of the Kiwi whitewash meant the players could be a bit more vulnerable, premier batter Virat Kohli in poor form, two debutants in Nitish Reddy and Harshit Rana as well as Yashasvi Jaiswal’s maiden Test in Australia. Around the final session on Day I, many were actually debating the wisdom of batting first on a wicket like this as India were all out for 150.

This is where the pace ace forced a window of opportunity open as he rocked the top half of Aussie top order and ended his first spell with dream figures of 6-3-9-3. It was very much game on from India’s point but then, nothing succeeds like success. An eight-wicket haul from the Test with Bumrah looking virtually unplayable whenever he came on meant that India’s first bowler-captain since Anil Kumble has established himself firmly as a captaincy candidate in-waiting in the red ball format.