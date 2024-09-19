Chennai Test: Cometh the hour, cometh local hero Ravichandran Ashwin

Cometh the hour, cometh Ravichandran Ashwin. The phrase has been reduced to a cliché of sorts over the past decade as the 38-year-old continues to serve Indian cricket – both with the bat and ball as the occasion demands.

The M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, a venue which he grew up learning the ropes, turned out to be the perfect setting for the man as he cracked his sixth Test century – his fastest in 108 balls - against a spunky Bangladesh on the first day of the first Test on Thursday. It came in the company of Ravindra Jadeja, his partner-in-crime, as they stitched together a priceless, unbeaten 195-run partnership to put the hosts back in control.

Hailed as a thinking cricketer in his fraternity, the off spinner with over 500 Test wickets (only the second one in active cricket apart from Nathan Lyon now) and over 3000 runs is a one-format player in international cricket these days. It gives him time to pursue his several other interests: the latest being writing an autobiography of sorts, running a highly viewed Youtube channel in Tamil and also owning a chess franchise in the Global Chess League.

However, what he has not lost in the process is the hunger to succeed at the highest level and keep innovating himself as a cricketer. The unbeaten 102, his second Test century at Chepauk, was a fine example of that when Ashwin often fell back on unorthodox methods honed in his long association with the IPL as well as the TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League) to lead a counterattack against a tiring Bangladesh attack.