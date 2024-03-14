Delhi Capitals: Harry Brook withdraws from IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals and England batter Harry Brook on Wednesday, 13 March said he has pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League because he wants to be around his grieving family after the death of his grandmother.

Brook's grandmother died in February.

"I can confirm that I have made the very difficult decision not to play in the upcoming IPL," Brook said in a statement.

"I was so excited to be picked by Delhi Capitals and was so looking forward to joining up with everyone. Whilst I don't think I should need to share my personal reasons behind this decision, I know there will be many asking why. So I do want to share this.

"I lost my grandmother last month - she was a rock to me and I spent a huge amount of my childhood in her home; my attitude to life and love for cricket was shaped by her and my late grandfather," the 25-year-old wrote.