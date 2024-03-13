IPL: Feels like I'm making my debut again, says Rishabh Pant

It was celebration time in Delhi Capitals when Rishabh Pant joined their camp in Vizag today, a day after being declared fit by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to play as a wicketkeeper-batter. “I’m excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like I’m making my debut again,” said Pant, who will be leading the team in the upcoming edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League).

The 26-year-old, who underwent an extensive rehabilitation and recovery process following a life-threatening road accident, will be making a return to professional cricket after 14 months. “To be able to play cricket again after everything I’ve been through is nothing short of a miracle,” an emotional Pant said. “I’m grateful to all my well wishers and fans, and most importantly, the BCCI and staff at NCA (National Cricket Academy). All their love and support give me immense strength.”

There is already speculation about whether Pant can go on to be part of India's T20 World Cup squad, but for now, he is excited to be back with the Capitals family. Speaking to their media team, Pant said: “I’m excited to return to Delhi Capitals & the IPL, a tournament I enjoy so much. Our team owners and support staff have been by my side throughout with full support, guidance and cooperation at every step, for which I am deeply grateful. I can’t wait to reunite with my DC family and play in front of the fans again.”