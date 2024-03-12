IPL 2024: Time to celebrate Rishabh Pant’s return to the middle

Will he, won’t he? After the lingering suspense of the past two months, it’s now official that Rishabh Pant has been declared fit as a wicketkeeper-batter for the upcoming IPL 2024 — though it remains to be seen how the Delhi Capitals are planning to use him.

A BCCI press release on Tuesday, 12 March, confirmed secretary Jay Shah’s hints from the day before: ‘After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on 30 December 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024.’

This must have been music to the ears of the Indian cricket fans as multiple reports on Pant’s comeback date in recent times were quite conflicting — with one even claiming that the entertainer’s return would be delayed till after the Indian Premier League and this could effectively rule him out for the T20 World Cup in June.