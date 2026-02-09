Eden Diary: A dash of azzurri raises curiosity level in T20 World Cup

Much like the composition of other associate members in the showpiece, there is a liberal mix of players from Indian sub-continent – five of them while the remaining 10 is a combination of former South African internationals and Italians who play in their league. The most experienced customer of them is J.J.Smuts, a former Protea while 42-year-old Wayne Madsen, another South African, is leading the squad.

Speaking during the pre-match press conference, Madsen hoped that his side’s history-making entry into the T20 World Cup will inspire the country’s four-time FIFA World Cup-winning football team, which is currently in danger of missing a third successive global final. A football royalty, the country of Luigi Riva, Roberto Baggio and Paolo Maldini have last qualified in the 2014 edition in Brazil and are now banking on a play-off in March to travel to the US.

“Hopefully, we can inspire the football team to a World Cup as well and that will be quite nice if we can perform to a level that inspires them to get to the World Cup,” Madsen said – though they started their campaign on a poor note against Scotland, allowing them to run away to a mammoth 207 for four. To add to their cup of woes, Madsen dislocated his shoulder while trying to step a boundary early in the fourth over and was ruled out of the match.