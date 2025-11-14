Eden diary: Shadows of IPL loom as Pant looks certain to stay LSG captain

It may be only mid-November, but the cash-rich IPL has already cast a shadow on Indian cricket – so what if the national team knuckled down for an important Test series against South Africa at the city. A meeting convened by industrial baron Sanjeev Goenka, the owner of Lucknow Super Giants, to fine-tune their retention strategy with Rishabh Pant in attendance just a day before the Test caught many talking.

The presence of Pant, who staged a comeback to international cricket after almost 100 days due to a toe injury sustained during the Test series in England, was a clear indication that the keeper-batter will remain the captain for the 2026 season. A photo released by Goenka on his X handle had a board room look with his son Saswat, head coach Justin Langer, new bowling coach Bharat Arun and Tom Moody, their newly appointed Global Director of Cricket posing for a photo op.

‘’IPL retention talks for @LucknowIPL are underway. Delighted to have @TomMoodyCricket on board, bringing immense experience and strategic insight. Great discussion with @RishabhPant17, Justin Langer, and Bharat Arun as we plan for the season ahead,’’ Goenka posted on social media.