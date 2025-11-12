Eden diary: Dada, CAB president 2.0, back to multi-tasking ahead of Test

Being the president of a host state association before a marquee cricket match in India is no easy job, but it gets tougher when you're Sourav Ganguly. The run-up to the India-South Africa Test match at Eden Gardens, his first major assignment since taking guard as Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president for a second time, defines that in no uncertain ways.

The former India captain, 'Dada' in cricketing circles, has been there and done that as an organiser — whether as helmsman of CAB when it hosted the rain-affected India-Pakistan game and final of the 2016 T20 World Cup, or masterminding the Pink Ball Test against Bangladesh six years back as BCCI president.

As the well-oiled machinery goes about its job, Ganguly is multi-tasking again — trying to create a buzz to ensure that spectators turn up in decent numbers to show that there is still an apetite for the long format in his city, managing the expectations of Gautam Gambhir & Co. for the ‘right’ kind of wicket, while squeezing in time for yet another brand ambassador role for a UK-based AI and sports technology firm.

There has never been a dull moment in his new avatar, starting with starring in a hastily arranged felicitation for Richa Ghosh, the Bengal girl who played a key role as keeper-batter during India's ICC Women's World Cup triumph, last Friday.